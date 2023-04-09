Brendan Rodgers had the foundation and expectations of Colorado Rockies' defense laid out in front of him well before he put together his own Gold Glove winning season.

He was presented with the award for his second-base efforts on Sunday in front of a group that includes family, friends and even his former high school assistant principal, Mark Rice, as well as Rice's son, Ethan, who chose to make their yearly trip one to Coors Field to see Rodgers.

Rodgers credited former Rockies stars Nolan Arenado, D.J. LeMahieu and Trevor Story for helping hone his defense. Ryan McMahon, with a locker adjacent to Rodgers, showed him some of the Rockies' ropes, too.

Fielders coming through Colorado's organization are going to have to be flexible. Rodgers moved from his long-time spot at shortstop to second base before capturing a Gold Glove for his efforts last season. McMahon started as a third baseman in the organization and has seemingly been in every infield position since, though he ultimately started his baseball life at second base as a youngster.

Even former Colorado catcher Dom Nuñez showed helped Rodgers' transition after Nuñez's move from shortstop to become a solid backstop for the Rockies the last three seasons before departing for the Chicago Cubs.

"Being versatile in this organization is huge because we have guys who play all over the infield and outfield," Rodgers said. "We take pride in being as versatile and athletic as possible. I think that's something that's been with this organization for a long time."

Rodgers joins a group of five Rockies who have won a combined 13 Gold Glove awards in the last decade. Arenado also added four Platinum Gloves in his tenure with Colorado — awarded to the National League's top overall defender.

That group helped shape the new wave that starts with Rodgers and has an undetermined end.

"Just watching, early in my career, Nolan (Arenado), (Trevor) Story and D.J. (LeMahieu) go about their business ... they take pride in their defense," Rodgers said. "Defense wins championships, and that's what I could tell by the way they went after their business. That's something I've tried to replicate."