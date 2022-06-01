DENVER — It was long. It was ugly. But in the end, the Rockies walk away with one win after a disastrous start to the day.
The Marlins, who own one of the worst records in the league, beat up the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 14-1 and outhitting them 21-3. The Rockies, though, found their offense in the second game, beating the Marlins 13-12 in 10 innings.
Brendan Rodgers hit the walk-off home run to save the day, his third home run of the game. He had only two on the season prior to the start of the nightcap.
"We needed that series win, especially after the butt-kicking we took in the first game today," Rodgers said. "We bounced back and came out swinging early. It's a good win today."
That second game wasn't without its major flaws though. The Rockies — who started the season 16-11 — are now 23-27, and have won just one out of their last eight series. They aren't pitching well, especially from their core group of starters. Their bullpen is still letting in runs and the defense is committing errors — they had three in the second game alone and four of the runs were unearned.
Here's a breakdown of how the day went for the Rockies:
Senzatela struggles in game one
Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, their top pitching prospect, was stellar, with a changeup that topped out at 96 MPH and a fastball with lots of life to it. He kept the Rockies hitless until the sixth inning.
CJ Cron broke up that bid with a base hit, but then left the game in the seventh inning after Marlins center fielder Jesús Sánchez ran into him as he was approaching first base. Backup catcher Brian Serven played the rest of the game at first. Yonathan Daza also left the game after being hit by a 98 mph fastball. Cron was fine and able to play in game two, but Daza was sore and needed treatment.
Antonio Senzatela, making his first start since going on the injured list with a back strain, gave up six runs on a career-high 13 hits.
"They put the ball into play and found some holes," manager Bud Black said. "The last coupe of innings he got the ball up. He's got to get the ball down consistently."
Chad Smith, the 27th player for the doubleheader, gave up six runs in his second major league appearance. He was optioned back to Triple-A after the gamer.
The highlight of the first game came from outfielder Randal Grichuk, who pitched the ninth inning. Wanting to save their bullpen for the nightcap, manager Bud Black sent out a position player to get the three outs, a rare occurrence for Black. Grichuk pitched a 1-2-3 inning, getting a standing ovation from the Coors Field crowd.
"I begged Toronto to let me pitch. It's something I've always wanted to do," Grichuk, who got told in the seventh that he was going in, said. "Definitely a highlight of my career."
Rodgers finds his swing
Brendan Rodgers hit a double in the ninth inning of the first game to extend his hitting streak to 18 games. Then he hit three home runs in the second, including the winning moment, to get the win for the Rockies and extend that streak to 19 games. He's the 15th player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game.
"I don't think I've hit three home runs ever in my life," Rodgers said. "Not even Little League, travel ball, minor leagues. This is the first time. I'm going to remember this one forever."
Rodgers, who went 4-for-51 in April, started to find his swing in May. June, it seems, is off to an even better start.
"I just try to continue carrying that over," he said. "I'm confident. I'm going to keep putting good at-bats together, getting on base and helping this team wins."
Márquez still not right
Germán Márquez can't get anything to go his way this season. His fastball command is off, and is off-speed pitches aren't faring much better for him.
His first two innings were fine on Wednesday, but he got nicked for two home runs in the third and couldn't recover from there. He was tabbed with seven earned runs in five innings, bringing his ERA up to 6.71.
"If you deconstruct it and go pitch by pitch, you can identify less than a couple of pitches that came back to bite him," Black said. "He's got to get the ball down. He has to execute pitches."