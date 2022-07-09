PHOENIX — Yonathan Daza is always dancing.
He loves baseball, maybe more than anything else in his life. And who wouldn’t, if they were having the type of season he is. He’s turned himself into a daily player for the Colorado Rockies, making stunning defensive plays in the outfield and putting up consistent numbers at the plate.
But this is more than just a game to him.
His childhood in Maracy, Venezuela was one of violence and heartbreak. His brother was murdered. His father died of cancer. Most of his friends he grew up with were killed.
Daza made it out against the odds. Baseball saved him.
“Baseball changed my life, it changed my family’s life,” Daza said. “I don’t know what I would do without baseball.”
The streets of Caña de Azúcar
Daza’s path to the Rockies started on the streets of Caña de Azúcar, a section of Maracy. The Dazas didn’t have any money for equipment, so he and his friends combined paper and string to form a makeshift baseball. They used whatever long item they could find for bats — bottles, sticks, you name it — then went outside to play on the roads by their apartment building.
Those same streets were some of the most dangerous in the city. Political unrest created an unstable environment. The murder rate was 55 per 100,000 people, nearly 10 times higher than the global average. Nearly 75 percent of those victims were males age 15 to 41.
That reality hit Daza early in his childhood.
His older brother was shot and killed after a confrontation at a party when Daza was just nine years old. He was too young to comprehend what had happened, but the death tore his mother, Maritza Daza, apart. She had three other kids to care for, and she was having a hard time getting through.
A family friend offered to get Daza off her hands for a bit, paying for him to join a local baseball team and taking him to and from practices.
There Daza got his first taste of the game. He held real bats for the first time and discovered the difference leather gloves would make.
It was short-lived, though. Daza’s mother wanted to keep him close to home. And after a month he was back to playing on the streets. He didn’t really mind, he just loved to play.
But that same friend came back a year later and begged Daza’s mother to let him take her son again. Daza was good, he explained, and he could even go pro. She reluctantly let her son go, even if she didn’t fully believe it at the time.
‘The greatest pride’
At 13, Daza hired an agent and started taking the game seriously. At 16, the Rockies came into the picture.
Daza was representing Venezuela in the Under-16 World Championship in Mexico when he caught the eye of Rolando Fernandez, now the Rockies vice president of international scouting.
Daza wasn’t fully developed yet, but already his defense was top-notch. He didn’t hit for average, but he didn’t strike out either. He really stood out because of how he carried himself, Fernandez said. He played hard and with more confidence than anyone else on the field.
“You could see his athleticism and ability,” Fernandez said. “He was one of the better players at that tournament.”
The Rockies signed him shortly after the tournament and he soon reported to the Dominican Republic. His mother sobbed when he left. She was proud, but also devastated to have to send Daza off into the unknown. She had already lost her oldest son and had just buried her husband and Daza’s father a month prior.
“It was the most difficult thing, very hard,” Daza’s sister Jany said in Spanish.
Daza played three years in the Dominican Republic, a year longer than the norm. He wasn’t playing well and he was extremely homesick. He needed the extra time to mature, both physically and mentally.
“It was really tough,” Daza said. “I didn’t like not being close to my mom or my family. I didn’t know how to be by myself in another country. I learned how to survive when you are alone.”
But soon, he started to put things together and was given a plane ticket to the U.S. His first stop was rookie ball in Grand Junction, Colorado where he lived with a host family.
They gave him more than just a roof over his head. They helped him adapt to living 3,000 miles away from his loved ones. They taught him English, sitting with him as he learned the language. When his family needed money, they sent some to help get through a tough time.
After a year there, Daza moved on the short-A then slowly started to move his way up in the organization. He hit around .300 at every stop and became more and more comfortable living in the U.S. In 2019, five years after he came to the state and eight after he first left home, he got the news that he was heading to the big leagues.
His mother cried for days again. This time it wasn’t another heartbreak. Her son had done it.
Daza got out.
“The greatest pride. He is proof that patience, perseverance, faith and above all self-confidence has its reward,” Jany Daza said in Spanish. “His friends, the boys his age are not on the right track. Thank God ours is another story.”
A role model
It’s hard, even after all these years, for Daza to be away from home. But it’s gotten easier, thanks to teammates who have become like family. In 2017, when Daza couldn’t fly home to Venezuela for the off-season due to unrest in the country, Brendan Rodgers took him in. He spent his down time in Florida with Rodgers, hanging out on the beach and on the Rodgers family’s boat.
“I was just trying to be there for him and look out for him,” Rodgers said. “He’s done a lot for me over the years and I try to do the same.”
Still Daza misses his mother, most of all homemade Arepas. Nothing in Denver comes close, he said. He’s trying to get her a visa so she can come to the U.S. to watch him play for the first time.
“I think if my Mom was cooking for me right now I’d have like five homers, maybe six,” joked Daza, who is not a power hitter and has only two home runs in his major league career.
One of the first things Daza did after getting a major league paycheck was buy a house for his family, moving them out of their dangerous neighborhood and into a safer area.
Even though he’s removed himself physically from his hometown, he hasn’t stopped caring about the people he left behind. He donates food, and at Christmas last year he handed out gifts to over 200 kids. He also paid for cancer treatments for a neighborhood child.
He’s proudest, though, of the work he’s done for youth baseball players. He funds local teams, buying them uniforms and other equipment.
He’s certain, he said, that he would be up to no good if he hadn’t been pushed into baseball. He’s not even sure if he would still be standing right now. Daza’s hope is that he can be a role model for these players.
He wants them to see that that there are better things out there for them. That they too can live a better life.
“It’s not easy living in Venezuela,” he said. “I know how hard it is. I have the opportunity to help them.”