DENVER • Coors Field wasn't very homey for the Rockies this homestand.

After a 1-5 road trip, the Rockies returned for a nine-game stretch in Denver, a prime chance to get back on track.

That wasn't the case.

The Rockies managed just three wins, dropping all three series to the Royals, Giants and Mets, including falling in the final game on Sunday to the Mets 2-0. They have lost 11 of their last 16.

They head back out on the road now frustrated and with no momentum to try to do something that has continued to elude them: win away from Coors Field. This should be a good trip to turn their tides, as they head off to face the Pirates and the Nationals, two teams at the bottom of the road.

"It's a long season," Austin Gomber said. "They're a good team over there. I thought we played well, we were in it. Unfortunate that we weren't able to come off on the winning side. No off days, we'll get on the plane and go to Pittsburgh and be ready to go tomorrow."

Gomber pitched well — giving up only two runs in seven innings, one of his strongest starts of the season. His fastball had good life to it, especially inside to right-handed pitchers, and his changeup was also strong.

Both of those runs came in the sixth, and the damage likely would have been milder if not for an error from Randal Grichuk. Instead of just a single, Brandon Nimmo was able to advance to third on the play, and was brought home a batter later by Francisco Lindor.

The Rockies' defense, a highlight in 2021, was expected to go down a tick with the loss of Trevor Story, but this has been worse than anticipated. The team has 31 errors now, the third-most in MLB.

"We have to get better," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "You get better if you practice. That came back to haunt us, for sure. They bunched some hits together. … They took advantage."

Gomber's strong start, however, was overshadowed by the Rockies' inefficiency against Mets starter Taiuan Walker, who pitched seven scoreless frames despite his strong feelings about Coors Field. The Rockies did manage six hits, but were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

"I thought he mixed up his pitches well," Ryan McMahon said. "When he missed he missed in the right spot. He kept us off balance and did a good job today."