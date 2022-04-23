Austin Gomber knew exactly what went wrong in his first two starts of the season.
Neither were disasters, but they weren't close to his best stuff either. The shape of his off-speed pitches wasn't typical and his overall command was off. He was rushing down the mound, and not landing straight after throwing a fastball. They were all minor fixes, but he knew he needed to make them all to get back to form he was in last year, when he had a 1.97 ERA in nine starts between May 12 and July 21.
On Saturday, in the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers, Gomber did just that. All four pitches were working for him — especially his signature 12-6 curveball — as he struck out eight in six scoreless innings. The Rockies got the win 3-2, rebounding from a lopsided 13-0 loss earlier in the day.
Gomber took the mound with the Rockies already up 1-0 thanks to a Connor Joe home run on the second pitch of the game. Gomber struck out Derek Hill to start his night, pulling out that curve to get a swing and a miss. He then gave up two of his four hits, but rebounded to get Jeimer Candelario out on strikes using a three-pitch sequence of slider-slider-fastball. His changeup came in to play in the fifth, when Daz Cameron struck out on a foul tip. The last two K's came thanks to that curve once again, as Miguel Cabrera and Candelario both went down swinging on that pitch.
Robert Stephenson replaced Gomber and ran into some trouble after walking the first two batters, but got himself out of the mess. Alex Colomé gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but held on to secure the win.
Charlie Blackmon drove in the other runs for the Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the second. The Rockies are now 3-1 on the road. A year ago, it took them until May 24 to get their third road win. They did it this season on their fourth try.