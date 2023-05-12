Austin Gomber was perfect before he slid to good and then solid.

The Colorado Rockies don't need perfect. And through the first 14 hitters, Gomber gave it to them anyway before his day finished with two outs in the seventh inning after he allowed three earned runs in the 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Coors Field.

For half of his start, though, Gomber was everything the Rockies imagined he could be when he came back in the Nolan Arenado trade. The 6⅔ innings still earned him a quality start — his fourth of the year.

He's admitted the pressure has been daunting, but for a day, it was nonexistent.

"Everything is easier when you're having success, there are no bad clubhouses for winning teams," Gomber said. "I'm trying to not let the results dictate that.

"I've been taking every game by itself and it's been working, so I'm going to stick with that."

Efficiency ruled the day for Gomber.

He threw 11, 12 and four pitches in the first three innings, respectively. By the time his outing was over, he had thrown just 77 pitches — 55 for strikes.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Driving up pitch counts has held the Rockies' staff back from going deep into games for most of the early season. On the occasions they've followed manager Bud Black's wishes and peppered the strike zone. Colorado has found success.

"From a pitching standpoint, it was artful," Black said. "He was outstanding."

It's been a 'tale of two seasons' by Gomber's admission.

In his first four starts this season, Gomber made it through the fifth inning once. In the four since, he's made it through at least five innings in each and allowed six earned runs in his last 23⅔ innings.

Germán Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday, and Antonio Senzatela is set to hit the injured list as soon as this weekend — or at least before Tuesday when newcomer Chase Anderson is set to take his place in the rotation.

Kyle Freeland, Gomber and Ryan Feltner are all that remain from the Rockies' Opening Day rotation.

If Friday was any indication, Gomber can handle the load. He just has to stay out of the way mentally and let his left arm go free.