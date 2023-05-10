The injuries are rolling like an avalanche for the Colorado Rockies.

Antonio Senzatela, in the second start of his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, exited with the training staff in the third inning of a 4-3 win on Wednesday over the Pirates at PNC Park. It once again brought to light the team's pitching depth — or lack thereof.

Germán Márquez already is lost for the season after Tommy John surgery, José Ureña has been designated for assignment and Noah Davis is on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Of the team's five Opening Day starters, only three are still in the rotation. Any missed time by Senzatela would make things worse after he and Davis assumed the vacated spots left by Ureña and Márquez.

Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game Senzatela has right forearm tightness and will be evaluated in Denver Thursday.

The original ACL tear for Senzatela came Aug. 18, 2022, in a start against St. Louis. In his return May 5 against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings and allowed an earned run.

The Pirates found more success before his exit.

Senzatela allowed a pair of home runs — a solo shot by Tucupita Marcano and a two-run long ball from Andrew McCutchen on the final pitch before Senzatela's exit. After McCutchen finished his trot, the training staff and manager Bud Black headed out to the mound before Senzatela was pulled.

Peter Lambert would be a logical replacement for Senzatela and got a proverbial audition in the loss. He replaced the injured starter and went 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Lambert has had his own struggles with injuries after Tommy John surgery. Multiple setbacks delayed his return before he was called up by the Rockies April 18 after three years of battling the injured list. In turn, his pitch count will be limited throughout the year to around 50 pitches — he tossed 34 in relief Wednesday.

Phillips Valdéz could also be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. He's tossed 26 1/3 innings for the Isotopes this year and registered a 6.49 earned run average. He has appeared in 76 games in the majors but has yet to be tabbed a starter at any point since his debut in 2019 with the Texas Rangers.

He has 97 career starts in the minor leagues as part of 282 appearances.