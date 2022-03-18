SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt first laid eyes on Kris Bryant when he was a student at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Schmidt then chased him from the Midwest, where Bryant was playing for the Ohio Warhawks, to the West Coast, where Bryant became a star at the University of San Diego. It seemed like a perfect match, and the two sides talked often leading up to the 2013 draft. But the Cubs, who picked one spot ahead of the Rockies that year, swooped in and stole their man.
Finally, Schmidt got Bryant. The Rockies signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, keeping him in Purple through the 2028 season.
"I've been chasing him around for the past 13 years," Schmidt said. "I've always thought a lot about Kris and his ability."
"Just so many things make this feel really, really right. We're extremely excited to have Kris here for the next seven years to help us with that elusive World Series," #Rockies owner Dick Montfort said
On Thursday, Bryant officially reported to work, taking a few swings on the field before getting ready for his press conference. His new teammates lined the terrace as he talked on national television. Only a handful have been to the playoffs, let alone won a World Series. Bryant was brought in not only to be a difference-maker on the field, but a leader in the clubhouse.
"I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve never played on a losing team and I don’t plan on doing that," Bryant said. "I really want to be the guy to help them get there."
That won't be easy, though. The Rockies play in one of the most competitive divisions, and the Dodgers, Giants and Padres all made multiple big acquisitions this offseason. The Rockies made four moves, signing shortstop José Iglesias, reliever Alex Colomé and pitcher Chad Kuhl. But they also let three big names go in the last year, with Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado and Jon Gray no longer in the picture.
None of that was a bother to Bryant.
"I'm always up for a challenge," he said.
Other teams were chasing him, but he wanted to come to Colorado. It's the place where he wants to raise his growing family — he has one son with twins on the way. It's a team that he thinks has promise, comparable, he said, to the 2015 Cubs team he was on. They brought in veteran Ben Zobrist in 2016, then won the World Series. He thinks he can be the same type of player for the Rockies.
#Rockies Kris Bryant gets to work
"They are so often overlooked," Bryant said. "I don't think I've ever had a comfortable at-bat facing the Colorado Rockies."
A year ago, Bryant called his agent Scott Boras after facing the Rockies as a member of the Giants. The pitching staff wowed him, and he was intrigued when he found out that the core four — Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Austin Gomber and Kyle Freeland — were signed until at least 2024.
After the 2021 season, there was mutual interest between the Rockies and Bryant. They had a zoom call before the MLB lockout, then 99 days later picked up talks as soon as business resumed.
After hours of phone calls, they came to a deal. And now, at long last, the Rockies' got their target.
"He chose us," manager Bud Black said. "He wanted to be a Rockie."