The Rockies have only a few days left until they open the season on Friday against the Dodgers.
Here's what we know ahead of opening day:
Charlie Blackmon is in line to hit leadoff.
Blackmon seems to be back to his old spot at the top of the lineup. With Raimel Tapia off in Toronto and Garrett Hampson likely to spend most of his time on the bench, Blackmon is the obvious choice to hit leadoff. He doesn't have the speed he used to, but he's still one of the best at reading pitches. He's had lots of time to get reacquainted to the spot — he hit leadoff all spring training.
Opening weekend rotation.
Kyle Freeland is the opening day starter. Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela will also pitch against the Dodgers this weekend, taking the mound on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Senzatela was scratched from his last Cactus League start with a leg injury, but is expected to be fine for opening weekend. He is pitching in a minor league game on Tuesday. That means Austin Gomber and Chad Kuhl will pitch against the Rangers next week in the second series of the season.
Pitching depth.
The Rockies will carry 14 pitchers to start the season. Ty Blach, a nonroster invite, is officially on the team — the Rockies moved Ryan Rolison to the 60-day injured list on Monday to clear a roster spot for him. Both Blach and Ashton Goudeau, who is also confirmed to be on the team, are built up as starters. Beyond that, pitching depth is a little spotty. With Rolison out for two months and Peter Lambert starting the season on the injured list, Ryan Feltner becomes the next in line. He's the opening day starter for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Yonathan Daza appears to be safe.
The Rockies wanted Blach on the team, but needed to find a roster spot somewhere for him. Daza was the obvious candidate to be moved, but he appears to be safe now that Rolison is on the 60-day injured list. Next month, when rosters drop to 26, may be a different story though.
Minor injuries have cleared.
Brendan Rodgers, Kris Bryant and Alan Trejo are all healthy after they experienced lower back tightness during camp. Colton Welker, who is starting the season in Triple-A, was able to see some action at the end of spring training after an eye infection kept him out for most of the month.