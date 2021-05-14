DENVER — The floodgates opened for the Rockies on Thursday night, and didn’t slow down one bit on Friday.
The Rockies scored 13 runs on Thursday, and followed it up with nine on Friday. They defeated the Reds 9-6, winning three in a row for just the second time this season.
"You have to string hits together," manager Bud Black said. "You have to put numbers on the board, you have to deliver some key hits. I think over the past week we’ve seen more on that. I think that’s something we can look forward to moving forward."
With a mounting pile of injuries — a list that now includes Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia, Matt Adams, CJ Cron, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Owings — the Rockies had just one bench player. Tapia and Blackmon were the latest additions, with Tapia sitting out with a sore thumb and Blackmon leaving the game early with a mild groin strain.
That meant three out of the nine players in the lineup were rookies. But with another solid pitching performance from Germán Márquez, coupled with a powerful showing at the plate, the Rockies looked just as strong as ever.
"I think we are settling in," Garrett Hampson said. "Younger guys are starting to get more comfortable."
Márquez pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. The command issues that have plagued the start of his season continued to improve, but he did walk three. He was tied for second in MLB with 24 walks heading into Friday’s game. His biggest hiccup came in the top of the seventh, when he gave up a two-run home run to Jonathan India. He was removed shortly after.
Márquez said he felt like this was his best outing in terms of fastball command. He's been focused lately on his tempo, and not rushing.
"I'm getting there," he said. "It felt good there today."
For the second night in a row, the offense was the real show. And they did against Reds pitcher Wade Miley, who threw a no-hitter in his last start.
"Look at Miley, what we did to him," Black said. "We wore him down. There’s a guy who’s very efficient."
Yonathan Daza had his second three hit game in a row. Josh Fuentes had a single and a double, in addition to two RBIs, bringing his total to nine over the last three games. Blackmon was 3-for-3 before he was removed, and Trevor Story had two singles and a walk.
Hampson had a single, triple and home run, in addition to a walk in the second. He finished a double shy of hitting the cycle.
"I feel really good in the box," Hampson said. "I'm confident. I'm just trying to get on base for the guys behind me."
The Rockies scored first, after a Hampson triple. The Reds got two back in the top of the third, but the Rockies responded by adding four more runs. Story, Blackmon, Fuentes, and Daza all took a turn running around the bases. The Rockies put three more on the board in the fourth, and Hampson hit his homer in the seventh.
At times, it seemed like the game was getting too close for comfort, especially when the Reds scored a two-run home run in the eighth, but the Rockies were able to hold on to win.