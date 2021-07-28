The first domino fell Wednesday when the Rockies traded reliever Mychal Givens to the Reds, according to a reports.
Givens was traded to the Rockies less than a year ago from the Orioles and was set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The deal has not been announced. With Jon Gray, Daniel Bard and Trevor Story expected to be on the market, this could be the first of a series of trades the Rockies make before the deadline on Friday.
The Rockies will receive minor league pitchers Case Williams, their fourth round pick in 2020 draft, and Noah Davis, according to reports. They are ranked No. 20 and No. 26 on the Reds' prospect list, respectively.
Williams was traded to the Reds as part of the deal that last November sent Williams and Jeff Hoffman to the Reds in exchange for the Robert Stephenson. Williams had a 5.5 ERA in 11 starts with the Reds low-A team. He is a Colorado native.
Davis, drafted in 2018, had a 3.6 ERA with the Reds high-A team. He throws a low 90s fastball, in addition to a slider and curveball.
The Reds need bullpen help, and Givens, who had a 2.73 ERA in 29.2 innings this season, can provide same late-inning relief. The Reds also traded for relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the Yankees on Tuesday night.