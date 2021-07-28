ANAHEIM, Calif. — The first domino fell Wednesday when the Rockies traded reliever Mychal Givens to the Reds for prospects Case Williams and Noah Davis.
Givens was traded to the Rockies less than a year ago from the Orioles and was set to become a free agent at the end of the season. With starter Jon Gray, closer Daniel Bard and shortstop Trevor Story expected to be on the market, this could be the first of a series of trades the Rockies make before the deadline on Friday.
Williams, the Rockies' fourth round pick in 2020 draft, and Noah Davis are ranked No. 20 and No. 26 on the Reds' prospect list, respectively.
Williams was traded to the Reds as part of the deal that last November sent him and Jeff Hoffman to the Reds in exchange for the Robert Stephenson. Williams had a 5.5 ERA in 11 starts with the Reds low-A team. He is a Colorado native with a fastball in the 92-95 MPH range.
Davis, drafted in 2018, had a 3.6 ERA in 13 starts with the Reds high-A team. He throws a low 90s fastball, in addition to a slider and curveball.
The Reds need bullpen help, and Givens, who had a 2.73 ERA in 29.2 innings this season, can provide same late-inning relief, typically pitching the seventh or the eighth inning for the Rockies this season. The Reds also traded for relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the Yankees on Tuesday night.