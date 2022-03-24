The Raimel Tapia era in Denver is over.
The Rockies traded Tapia and Adrian Pinto to the Blue Jays for outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash considerations, a team source said.
Tapia played mainly left field last year, but with the addition of Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year $182 million deal with the Rockies last week, Tapia would have been one of four in the running for the centerfield spot.
Grichuk has eight seasons of experience and played mainly centerfield last year. He hit .241 with 22 home runs in 2021.