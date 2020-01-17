The Colorado Rockies announced Friday that they will retire jersey No. 33 in honor of outfielder Larry Walker.
The number retirement ceremony is scheduled for April 19 before a game against St. Louis at Coors Field. Walker also played for the Cardinals.
“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker said on Thursday through a press release from the Rockies. “Today, Dick Monfort called to say that they are going to retire #33! I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17! (Todd Helton)”
Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004. He batted .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBIs, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks. He ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618). He ranks second, behind Helton, in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI, according to the Rockies.
Walker is in his final year of eligibility on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Election results will be announced Tuesday.
Walker became the only player in Rockies history to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1997 after leading the majors with a .720 slugging percentage. He led the NL with 49 home runs that season. It's a mark that ties him with Todd Helton’s 2001 total for the most single-season home runs in franchise history.
Walker played with with Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05). He will join Helton as the only two Rockies players to have their numbers retired by the organization. No. 42 is retired by every MLB team in honor of Jackie Robinson.
The only other player to wear No. 33 since Walker left the Rockies was Justin Morneau – a fellow Canadian – who played for the Rockies in 2014 and 2015.