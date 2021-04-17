DENVER - For most teams, splitting a doubleheader wouldn’t be worth celebrating. But for the Rockies, getting back into the win category after a seven-game losing streak was more than enough to cheer about.

The Rockies dropped the first game to the Mets 4-3, but came out firing to take the nightcap 7-2.

The start of the season has given fans little optimism that things will turn around. Their .231 winning percentage heading into the doubleheader was the worst in MLB, and tied for the worst start in franchise history with the 2019 and 2005 teams.

The Rockies, a young team with little service time, have not been able to rely on their experienced players to lead the way. CJ Cron, who was signed in the offseason specifically to add another veteran to their roster, joked the other day that he hoped younger players weren’t watching his at-bats.

In the first game, the Rockies faced Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom, who struck out nine in a row from the second to the fifth inning. The Rockies' dugout was buzzing during the streak, with players and coaches conspiring together to figure out how they could crack deGrom’s fastball. Most had never faced him before. They told each other to simplify and shorten their approaches.

"For me, it was awesome," Josh Fuentes said of facing deGrom. "That's why you are playing Major League Baseball, to face the best."

It took them until the fifth inning to get a sequence going, and they were able to string together three runs. Manager Bud Black said he hoped facing deGrom would turn into a learning opportunity for the inexperienced lineup.

“There are some growing pains here, but they are getting tested here earlier in the season,” Black said. “It’s a great education for a lot of our guys.”

It was also a chance for Germán Márquez to watch deGrom from the sidelines before his start, a pitcher he aspires to be like one day.

"DeGrom is the best in the business. ... I told myself I want to be like him. I want to keep working to be like him," Márquez said.

Starting pitching has been consistently solid, but even the Rockies' best group has shown cracks. Combined with the bullpen, they have allowed 68 walks, the highest in MLB. There has been some improvement there, at least from the starters. Chi Chi González and Márquez each gave up just two Saturday.

"It was good to see Chi Chi match deGrom, and Márquez did what he needed tonight," Black said.

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Márquez got off to a great start, turning away the first nine batters he faced in the first three innings. Twenty-two of his first 29 pitches were strikes. He stumbled slightly in the fourth inning, giving up two runs, but the Rockies' bats were able to back him up.

As has been the case so far this season, it was the young players who made the biggest impact on the field Saturday. Garret Hampson, who was out the first game, had two hits and showed off his signature speed to score two of the Rockies’ runs. Fuentes had a three-run home run in the second game, in addition to a hit in the first. And Ryan McMahon, who has been the Rockies' hottest hitter to start the season, had a hit in the second game.

"We've been battling our butts off to get a win," Fuentes said. "To get one against a really good team like that is huge. It gives us a little momentum and a little confidence."