The Colorado Rockies signed veteran pitchers Ivan Nova and Chris Rusin to minor league contracts.
Manager Bud Black stressed that the pair, who will report to extended spring training, must prove themselves in order to earn a big-league promotion.
"This is not a precursor for them to be here," Black said prior to Tuesday's night's late game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. "They’ve got to earn it. ... Rusin and Nova fall into that category as two players trying to earn a promotion."
Nova most recently was on a minor league contract with the Phillies, but was granted a release March 25. He had a 7.05 ERA in 12.1 innings during spring training.
Nova was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2004. He made his debut for the Yankees in 2010, and spent seven seasons there before he was traded to the Pirates in 2016. He then spent time with the White Sox and Tigers.
Last season, Nova started four games, finishing with a career-high 8.53 ERA. He allowed 22 hits and 18 runs.
Rusin was drafted by the Cubs in 2009, and the Rockies acquired him in 2014. He spent five seasons in Colorado, and appeared in all of the Rockies playoff games in 2017 and 2018.
Rusin elected free agency after the 2019 season, then signed a minor league contract with the Braves. He was released at the end of the 2020 season.
Black said the Rockies had scouts tracking Rusin in recent weeks and felt it was worth a look to see if he could recapture his 2017 form with the club.
"He’s a guy who’s motivated to give it another go," said Black, who used Rusin 60 times out of the bullpen in 2017, when he posted a 2.65 ERA. "I’d heard that he threw the ball well in a couple of tryouts and workouts. Our scouts liked what they saw."
While Rockies starters have been solid after a few early season hiccups, the bullpen has struggled to save games. Adding Rusin brings in another left-handed pitcher. Rookie Ben Bowden is the only one currently in the bullpen.
Note
Colorado is uncertain when utility player Chris Owings will return from a sprained thumb. Tests revealed the thumb wasn't broken, but Black said Owings would be unlikely to return immediately after his stint on the 10-day injured list is complete. Owings, 29, is batting .533 in seven games with three doubles and a MLB-leading three triples.