The Rockies will not have the opportunity to sweep all three games against the Braves in Atlanta.
Thursday's game was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.Although the weather was forecasted to clear up in the afternoon, the infield was already saturated from rain on Wednesday.
A make-up game has not been announced, and will only be played if needed for playoff scenarios. The Rockies are out of contention, but the Braves are in first place in the National League East with about three weeks left in the season
The Rockies won the first two games of the series 5-4 and 3-2 respectively, their fourth road series win. They are 5-1 on this road trip so far, securing their first winning trip of the season.
The Rockies will now head north to face the Washington Nationals for a three-game series beginning Friday. Germán Márquez, scheduled to pitch on Thursday, will start on Friday instead. Kyle Freeland will start on Saturday, followed by Ryan Feltner on Sunday.