With the eighth pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected Benny Montgomery, an outfielder from Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.
Montgomery, a right-handed hitter, has power at the plate and plenty of speed. At 6-foot-4, Montgomery hit .417 this season with seven homers. He was committed to the University of Virginia.
The draft was held in July in conjunction with the All-Star festivities for the first time in league history. It was held at Denver's Bellco theater, instead of the MLB Network studios like in the past.