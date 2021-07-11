MLB Baseball Draft

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

With the eighth pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected Benny Montgomery, an outfielder from Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. 

Montgomery, a right-handed hitter, has power at the plate and plenty of speed. At 6-foot-4, Montgomery hit .417 this season with seven homers. He was committed to the University of Virginia. 

The draft was held in July in conjunction with the All-Star festivities for the first time in league history. It was held at Denver's Bellco theater, instead of the MLB Network studios like in the past. 

