A team cannot hope to stop Shohei Ohtani. It can only hope to contain him.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made his way to Colorado for their series against the Rockies. In only his fifth game at Coors Field, Ohtani recorded three hits, including the go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Angels, though, fell 7-4 to the Rockies after Elias Diaz hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning.

Even though Los Angeles dropped the series’ first game, Rockies manager Bud Black stressed the difficulty in preparing for Ohtani.

“In this day and age, to have one player so talented in two drastically different positions, it’s remarkable,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I think everybody could use superlatives to write about him.”

Black played in the Major Leagues from 1981-1995 and has been a professional baseball coach since 1998 — but he has never seen a player like Ohtani.

Players have attempted being two-way stars in each decade of baseball’s history, but few have seen success. And none have seen Ohtani’s level of success since baseball’s early era of two-way stars like Babe Ruth and Bucky Walters.

“There are some guys that did it … but there wasn’t that one player where he was given that opportunity or had that desire,” Black said. “I don’t think anybody comes near him.”

Black served as an assistant coach for the Angels from 2000 to 2006 and still has contacts in the organization.

As the manager of one of their competitors, Angels staffers are reluctant to tell Black much about Ohtani. But what they have told Black makes the Rockies manager even more impressed.

“They just talk about his talent, but more often than not, they talk about the guy,” Black said. “That’s what comes out more than just how good he is — how good of a guy he is. We can all see the talent.”

Ohtani made his professional baseball debut in 2018 and has blossomed into a star since then. He is a three-time all-star and won the 2021 American League MVP.

Despite quickly rising to superstar status, Ohtani is fairly unfamiliar with the Rockies. He has played just 10 games against the Rockies and had recorded just six plate appearances at Coors Field before Friday.

Ohtani had never logged a hit at Coors Field before Friday’s game. He had three in Friday’s game alone, even though they didn’t translate to a win.

“We’re witnessing a special player in front of us,” Black said. “When his career’s over, we’ll marvel at what he’s done.”

Regardless of the scenario, Ohtani is always tough to scout. And this year might be even harder.

Despite the star power of both Ohtani and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, the Angels haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014. But this year, Los Angeles is in the hunt, just a few games out of the playoff picture.

Between an improved Angels squad and Ohtani’s always-impressive game, focus is necessary if the Rockies want to close out the series.

“He makes you just aware all the time,” Black said. “Good players make you aware. You really have to be careful of Trout and Ohtani. Those two guys, right now, are the heart of their lineup.”