This was more resurrection than comeback.
The Giants had seemingly sucked any remaining life from the Rockies. They handed them their worst loss in 25 years Tuesday, then ran starter Kyle Freeland in two innings Wednesday and built a five-run lead.
And then, the life returned and Colorado stormed back for a 9-6 victory.
“We just stayed persistent,” manager Bud Black said. “I love the fact that we got off the mat and came back and started punching. We started punching in the middle part of the game with some at-bats, some base hits and just solid pitching.”
Remember, these struggles hadn’t been confined to the first 14 innings of this two-game series — a time San Francisco outscored Colorado 29-6. Black’s team had lost four of five and had been outscored by 40 in the process. Since starting 11-3, they had gone 6-16.
And on the horizon — after the first scheduled off day in nearly a month — awaited a road trip through Los Angeles to face the league-leading Dodgers and then visit the second-place Padres.
So, things were dark at Coors Field on Wednesday. Until they weren’t.
It started with the pitching bringing calm. Freeland departed after 61 pitches in two innings; Black explaining that the risk to his health after throwing a high volume of pitches in a short span for two straight starts was too great for him to continue. Chi Chi Gonzalez came in, allowing one earned run in two innings. Ryan Castellani then threw a pair of scoreless innings.
In that time, the chipping away had begun. Garrett Hampson’s solo home run in the second had made it 4-1 before the Giants moved in front 6-1. Trevor Story doubled in Raimel Tapia in the fifth, and Sam Hilliard and Josh Fuentes drove in runs in the sixth.
After Mychal Givens tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since the Rockies acquired him from Baltimore on Sunday, the stage was set.
Story led off the seventh with a walk and Nolan Arenado followed with a double. Then the long-awaited offensive eruption exploded with a Charlie Blackmon double, Kevin Pillar triple and Hilliard two-run home run.
Carlos Esteves and Danial Bard finished with scoreless, two-strikeout innings. Bard earned his fourth save, while Givens won in his National League debut.
“It was a hell of a team win and it was definitely a win that’s going to allow you to go into this off day feeling confident about this group of guys here,” said Pillar, whose second game in a Rockies uniform since being acquired from Boston included two hits, a stolen base and a leaping catch against the wall in center.
As the Rockies (18-19) — and the NL West as a whole — have shown this week, momentum in baseball can be a very real thing and lead to extended streaks. The hope emanating from the clubhouse was that this stunning turn of events can be the type of turning point that sparks a streak.
“Only time will tell, but this was a good one,” Black said, “it really was.”