ANAHEIM, Calif. - Rio Ruiz gets another chance to be a major leaguer.
Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday in place of veteran infielder Matt Adams, who was released. The Rockies like Ruiz not only for his consistent at-bats — he reached safely in 32 of his last 35 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes — but also for his versatility.
Adams, who has played parts of 10 seasons in the major leagues, signed a minor league contract with the Rockies at the end of March and was added to the active roster at the end of May. He was injured for most of the season though, first with a shin injury then with elbow problems. He started just seven games, and was used mainly as a left-handed bat off the bench.
Releasing Adams gives the team a chance to try out their next generation of players. In addition to Ruiz, Ryan Vilade and Alan Trejo could be given more opportunities in the majors this season. As the team looks toward its future, its focus has turned to giving young players the chance to prove themselves and gain experience.
Ruiz can play first base, second, third and the outfield. He had all four gloves lined up during batting practice Tuesday, taking turns at every position as he got aquatinted with new teammates.
Ruiz has played parts of seasons for the Braves and the Orioles, and the Rockies picked him up in May after the Orioles designated him for assignment. He's been on their radar since 2012, when they scouted them ahead of the draft.
Ruiz said he's changed his approach when he got to Albuquerque and started working with manager Warren Schaeffer. In the past, he said he would overwork himself, then go home and overthink everything. His body was always sore.
"It takes a toll on you more mentally than physically," Ruiz said. "Once I got to Albuquerque I learned from the overwork and was a little bit smarter."
The change paid off, and he hit .346 with 23 RBIs and six home runs in 46 games. His versatility will come in especially handy with Chris Owings, the team's ultimate utility man, on the injured list again after his second thumb surgery of the season.
Ruiz is from Covina, California, just a 30-minute drive from Angel Stadium. He's excited to be playing for a team out West, so that his family can see him play more often.
Welker returns to play
Colton Welker, the Rockies' No. 11 prospect, saw his first game action Monday since he was suspended in May for 80 games after testing positive for DHCMT. He had one hit and one RBI in two at-bats with the Rockies' Arizona Complex Team.
This stint in Arizona serves as a rehab outing for Welker, who will report to Albuquerque once his suspension is complete. Before the suspension, the Rockies had anticipated he would be called up this season, and still think he has enough time to make his debut this season.
Injury updates
Peter Lambert pitched his second simulated game Tuesday as he continues rehab after Tommy John surgery. He threw 25 pitches to four hitters. There's no timetable for his return, but the team is encouraged by his progress.
Ryan Rolison, the Rockies' No. 2 prospect, is back to throwing after breaking his left middle finger. He was making his way back after getting his appendix taken out a few weeks prior. He has not pitched since June 3.