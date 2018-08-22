The Colorado Rockies released their 2019 regular-season schedule Wednesday that features a Coors Field visit from the Boston Red Sox, a home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the earliest Opening Day in franchise history.
The Rockies' season opener is March 28 at Miami, the start of a four-game series against the Marlins. Colorado follows with three games at Tampa Bay before returning to Denver to open the home schedule Friday, April 5, against the Dodgers.
The Rockies' interleague schedule has the Rockies taking on all five American League East teams, including home series against Baltimore (May 24-26), Toronto and former Rockies' star Troy Tulowitzki (May 31-June 2) and Boston (Aug. 27-28).
Colorado has games at Coors Field on Mother's Day (May 12 against San Diego), Memorial Day (May 27 against Arizona) and Father's Day (June 16 against San Diego). Click here for the full schedule.
