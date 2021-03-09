The 2021 Rockies season will be almost halfway normal, at least where allowed attendance is concerned.
The team announced on Tuesday that the state of Colorado approved the stadium for 42.6% capacity for games, beginning with opening day on April 1. Of the stadium’s 50,144 seats, 21,363 can be filled, an increase from the previous approval for 12,500 spectators per game.
The team said it came to this new plan by working with the State of Colorado and Major League Baseball and has met policies and guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
“We couldn’t be happier to be inviting Rockies fans back into Coors Field,” Rockies COO Greg Feasel said in a press release. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we thank the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to ensure that our thorough and detailed plan complies with all health and safety measures.”
Tickets for home games will go on sale March 11, with Rockies Plan Holders getting first dibs on the opening homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A date hasn’t been determined for general public ticket sales, if inventory remains.
The team plans to host a fundraising event at 2 p.m. on March 31 in which 2,000 tickets will be available for $5.