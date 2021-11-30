The Colorado Rockies re-signed reliever Daniel Bard to a one-year, $4.4 million contract, a source said.
Bard, 36, returned to the major leagues in 2020, seven years after his last appearance. A serious case of the yips had halted what once had been a promising early career with the Boston Red Sox. He retired in 2017, and took a position with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a franchise mentor.
But he came back in 2020, signing with the Rockies for the pandemic-shortened season. He earned NL comeback player of the year, and entered 2021 as the Rockies closer.
He held that spot for most of the season, with the team standing behind him even as his numbers faltered. Bard was removed from his closer role at the end of the year and finished the season with a 5.21 ERA.
Bard was arbitration eligible, and the deadline to tender a contract is 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday. The Rockies have nine other players who are arbitration eligible.