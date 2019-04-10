The Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids announced that its games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed due to inclement weather.
For the Rockies, its game has been rescheduled for Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. If ticket holders can't attend the make-up game, exchanges are available for any game for the remainder of the season. Exchanges must be done prior to the first pitch of the rescheduled game.
For the Rapids, its game against the Seattle Sounders has been rescheduled for September 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. Ticket holders for this game will receive more news later today with further information.
