When Kyle Freeland doubled over in pain in a spring training game March 23, he said it felt like a knife got put into the back of his shoulder.
He was afraid it was a tear or a separation, and that he would need surgery. But the scans came back with good news, showing just a shoulder strain.
“In the moment, you don’t know exactly what’s wrong,” Freeland said. “Thankfully when we got the scans back it was the best-case scenario. It could have been a lot worse.”
Now, just over a month later, Freeland is making progress in his comeback. There is no timetable for his return, but he said he is 100 percent certain that he will play for the Rockies this season.
“I feel great, you know, first and foremost,” Freeland said. “And that's the main thing that I'm happy about. You know, I've tried to stay as positive as I possibly can throughout this process.”
He threw his first bullpen session Saturday, throwing 25 pitches at 85 percent effort level. Freeland was threw another bullpen on Tuesday that manager Bud Black said was outstanding. Freeland threw a fastball and a changeup, and they hope to have him pitch a stimulated game against backup players next week.
He said he has had no issues with his shoulder, and that his body is feeling great.
“We are pushing, but at the same time being cautious,” he said. “We want to get me back as soon as possible, but at the same time have no setbacks and no lingering issues.”
After beginning his rehab in Arizona at the Rockies training facility, Freeland rejoined the team April 9 before their first road trip. He said it sucked to be away from them, and that cheering for them from a distance hurt.
“To be back with them, go through things with them, to be able to talk with them has been great,” he said. “Definitely happy to be here supporting my teammates.”
Freeland started 13 games in 2020, and had a 4.33 ERA. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who replaced Freeland in the rotation, will move back to the bullpen and work as a long reliever when Freeland returns.