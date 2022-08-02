SAN DIEGO — The trade deadline buzzer has sounded, but the Rockies chose to sit this one out.

Colorado stood pat as it sits 24 games behind the Dodgers and 10 games out of a wild card.

The Rockies were the only team to not make at least one trade, opting for the status quo while other teams targeted immediate improvement or collected prospects.

The Rockies received calls on at least starter Chad Kuhl and relievers Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard, a source said. They chose instead to extend Bard, their 37-year-old closer, for two years and intend to try to do the same with Kuhl.

Other assets that potentially could have been moved included CJ Cron and José Iglesias.

The Rockies' NL West competitors were aggressive. The Padres, their opponents as the Tuesday deadline hit, made a blockbuster move to acquire superstar Juan Soto and Josh Bell, in addition to snagging Josh Hader and Brandon Drury. The Dodgers, sporting the NL's best record by a mile, got Joey Gallo as well as a few key relievers to bolster their bullpen.

"It's a little more of a challenge now," Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers said.