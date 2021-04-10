Colorado's Chris Owings was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain. Owings, a utility infielder/outfielder, has been out of the lineup with hamstring tightness.
Owings last started Wednesday, when he went 3 for 3 before he was removed after the fifth inning. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning Friday, hitting a leadoff triple.
He’s one of the most versatile players on the team, and adds experience to a young Rockies roster. Owings is batting .533 and has eight hits, six runs and three RBIs.
Alan Trejo, 24, was called up from the Rockies alternative training site. Trejo last played for Double-A Hartford. He has never played in a MLB game.
Pitcher Phillip Diehl was designated for assignment.
Rodgers and Freeland making progress
Brendan Rodgers and Kyle Freeland rejoined the team in San Francisco. There is no timetable for their returns.
Rodgers, who suffered a hamstring strain March 13 while stealing a base, is taking batting practice on the field. He’s also able to run and do fielding drills.
“He’s getting closer,” manager Bud Black said. “I know he feels confident, and the medical team feels good about where he is. All things are looking up for Brendan.”
Freeland strained his shoulder March 23. He can play light catch now, Black said, and is focused on strengthening. Chi Chi González, who is starting Saturday against the Giants, is the fifth member of the rotation until Freeland returns.
Rodgers and Freeland were still in Arizona, but Black said they wanted them to be closer to the team's training staff and doctors.