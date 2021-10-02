The Colorado Rockies have named Bill Schmidt their general manager, they announced on Saturday.
Schmidt has held the interim title since May 3, replacing Jeff Bridich after he resigned in April. Schmidt is the fourth general manager in franchise history.
“After five months as our interim general manager, it became increasingly clear that Bill was the right person to lead this franchise forward,” said Colorado Rockies President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel in a statement.
Schmidt began with the Rockies in their scouting department in 1999 and was named the vice president of scouting in 2007. He previously worked with the Indians, Yankees and Reds.
The Rockies also promoted Danny Montgomery, Schmidt's right hand man, to vice president and assistant general manager of scouting. Zack Rosenthal, the current assistant general manager of baseball operations and assistant general counsel, had vice president added to his title.
