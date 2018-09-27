DENVER • Rockies manager Bud Black predicted that his team would be here.
Colorado’s late-season surge hasn’t been a complete surprise to him — even when, not too long ago, it was well out of first place in the NL West. He still thought his team had a fighting chance.
“I knew as a group, when we fell back and got six games under .500, it was a long season,” said Black, who’s in his 11th year as a manager. “Because of my experience, I knew that’d we gradually get back into it, and it happened because of the guys, because of those guys. That’s why I felt that.”
The hot streak continued with a 5-3 win over the free-falling Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon. A crowd of 36,448 left delighted and relieved, knowing the Rockies are that much closer to claiming their first division title.
The Rockies (89-70) need another win Friday coupled with a loss by the St. Louis Cardinals to land a postseason berth for a second straight season for the first time in franchise history. Colorado is one game up on the L.A. Dodgers in the NL West and two games up on the Cardinals for the second wild card spot.
“The win for myself did not matter at all,” said Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who pitched 42/3 innings, threw four strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits before Scott Oberg came in and earned the win. “I just wanted to give this team a chance to win this big game. I’m glad we were able to pull this team together and get the game for us.”
A week ago, the Dodgers were up 21/2 games in the NL West. But the Rockies’ seven-game winning streak — which matches a season best — gave them control of the division. They swept the Phillies in the four-game series, and now, they wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at home against Washington, starting Friday.
A week ago, the Rockies were looking at a wild card spot. Not anymore.
“Losing the series against the Giants and getting swept by the Dodgers was not what we expected, but we got together after that tough loss and said, ‘Hey, we’ve been through this before,’” the Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez said. “We know what we need to do, which is show up the next day and forget about what happened in the past.”
This winning streak has the league abuzz.
This week, the Dodgers (88-71) are fretting because they looked like sure bets. They were off Thursday, and will finish off their regular season with a three-game series at San Francisco.
And if any of the Dodgers caught Thursday’s game, they likely noticed a group of Rockies who aren’t in the mood to let their grip slip.
Three Rockies blasted solo home runs. David Dahl hit one in the first, making it his fourth consecutive game with a homer. Trevor Story got his 35th homer in the second. Then, later in the seventh, Gerardo Parra recorded a pinch-hit home run to give the Rockies a 4-1 lead.
Then, Dahl struck again. He hit an RBI triple after Parra.
The Phillies (78-81), who wrapped up the franchise’s worst road trip with an 0-9 record, got back on the scoreboard in the eighth, thanks to Carlos Santana’s two-run homer to cut the Rockies’ lead to 5-3.
But again, the Rockies didn’t panic and held on to win.