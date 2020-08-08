Manager Bud Black took a glass-could-be-even-more-full approach to the Rockies’ hot start.
“We get some other guys going,” Black mused, “I think you’re going to see some big numbers on offense.”
He’s not wrong. Nolan Arenado entered Saturday batting .204, collecting just 10 hits in 13 games. Second baseman Ryan McMahon is hitting .214 with 19 strikeouts in 42 at-bats and left fielder Sam Hilliard has struck out 12 times in 42 at-bats.
So, there’s room for improvement for the team that has won its four series and has only three losses through its first 13 games — each coming by one run.
But to this point the story for the Rockies hasn’t been the struggles, but the myriad areas that are going so well as the team roared near Sunday’s quarter-point of this 60-game season in first place in the NL West — entering Saturday half a game ahead of the Dodgers and 2 ½ games ahead of San Diego for the second-place spot that also guarantees a playoff spot.
The offense ranks second among baseball’s 30 teams in runs per game, second in batting average and second in OPS — on-base percentage plus slugging percentage. The pitching staff ranks sixth in runs allowed per game; fourth in walks and hits per innings.
“We’re doing a little bit of everything well, and I think that’s why we’re off to a good start,” said right fielder Charlie Blackmon, who entered Saturday leading MLB with 22 hits and ranked second in the National League with a .423 average.
Blackmon is hitting .500 (22 for 44) during an 11-game hitting streak he carried into Saturday’s game in Seattle.
The hitting figured to be a strength, given the track records of players like Blackmon, shortstop Trevor Story, Arenado and first baseman Daniel Murphy.
But there have been improvements within that. Story struck out once every 3.1 at bats in his career prior to this season. So far this year he’s struck out just once every seven at-bats. The value of that showed up Friday, when he put a ball in play with two strikes and a runner at third, giving the Rockies their first run on a fielder’s choice.
Newly acquired veterans Matt Kemp and Chris Owings have provided valuable at-bats. Used primarily in reserve and utility roles, they rank eighth and ninth on the team in plate appearances yet are fourth and fifth in offensive Wins Above Replacement.
Blackmon feels the success stems from somewhere else.
“I think we’re off to a good start because our starting pitching first and foremost has been really, really good,” he said. “You can do a lot if you’ve got really good starting pitching.”
Starting pitchers German Marquez, Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela have combined to go 7-2 with a 2.54 ERA through three trips through the rotation.
This was success Black, a former pitcher, envisioned for the group.
Marquez has emerged as a Cy Young Award candidate, ranking in the NL’s top five in Wins Above Replacement, innings pitched, ERA, wins, and strikeouts. He’s the clear ace.
Freeland, fourth in Cy Young Award voting in 2018, appears to have worked his way past last year’s struggles. He already has starts with game scores (a formula devised by famed statistician Bill James) of 71 and 58 this season. He had just one start higher than 54 in his final 16 outings a year ago.
Senzatela, who leaned heavily on his fastball last year, incorporated technology into his offseason work with Colorado’s team of pitching coaches that include Steve Foster, Darryl Scott, Steve Merriman and Mark Wiley.
Utilizing devices like a Raspsodo Machine and Trackman, the team could analyze Senzatela’s spin rate and how variables like hand positioning, grips and release point impacted it. The 25-year-old right-hander then made the necessary adjustments to give himself a four-pitch arsenal that he’s used in a 3-0 start with the best strikeout rate in his career.
“Senza’s done a nice job of incorporating that through our practice sessions,” Black said. “Hats off to Senza for taking the lessons and putting them into use.”
Gray, with a 3.31 ERA, remains the lone starter without a win. Opponents are hitting .074 against him in the first trip through the order, .250 in the second and .364 in the third. All eight of the runs he’s given up have come in the fourth inning or later, so there’s hope that as his arm adjusts after an abbreviated lead-up to the season that those splits will improve.
“They’re in a good spot physically, they’re in a good spot mentally, I think they’re in a good spot in their career,” Black said of his top four starting pitchers. “I’ve mentioned before, they’re not young pitchers anymore. They should be doing this type of work, based on their talent. Right now it’s coming together for that group.”
Thanks to the starting pitchers routinely going deep in games, the Rockies have used just 14 pitchers — the lowest number in baseball. When a team has to roll the dice on fewer relievers, the results become more predictable.
The bullpen has accumulated a 3.64 ERA through 42 innings. Take away a disastrous outing by closer Wade Davis in his last appearance before going to the injured list and that number drops to 2.85.
It’s a formula that’s worked with relative ease so far, but Blackmon knows that even in a shortened season that won’t always be the case.
“You’re not going to do that wire to wire,” he said. “Some teams can do it, I guess. I understand that we’re playing good right now, but not every aspect of the game is going to be clicking throughout the season. But it’s nice to have it going early.”