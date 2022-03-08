NEWARK, N.J. • The franchise is still active and the logo still in use, even if the history is hazy and McNichols Sports Arena is now a parking lot.
The Colorado Rockies were once Denver’s National Hockey League team, never recording a winning season in their six years of existence from 1976 to 1982.
The franchise was relocated and renamed the New Jersey Devils. The history came up when the teams met in the 2001 Stanley Cup Finals. But two decades later outside Prudential Center, where the Devils have resided since 2007-08, recollections of the team’s roots were a mixed bag.
That royal-blue jersey featuring the mountain logo was great, one Devils fan recalled. The on-ice performance, not so much, another said.
There was also quite a bit of:
“I have no idea,” said Danny Perez of Newark.
In their six seasons of existence, the Rockies made the playoffs once — in 1977-78 — and lost in the first round. The overall record was 113-281-86.
The team went 19-48-13 in 1979-80, the sole season with Don Cherry as head coach. Yes, that Don Cherry.
The franchise's best results and happiest memories, however, happened once the logo grew horns and a tail.
The Colorado Rockies name went to good use when the Major League Baseball expansion franchise came to Denver. A version of that mountain logo is still used by the Colorado Avalanche.
Denver’s old hockey franchise beat the new one Tuesday night at Prudential Center. The Avalanche fell to the Devils, 5-3.