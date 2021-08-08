DENVER — Back in 2016, Rockies manager Bud Black, then working for the Angels, watched CJ Cron and noticed something special in him.
Cron, in his third major league season, was the backup to Albert Pujols at the time. He saw limited action, but what Black did see of Cron impressed him, especially his potential for big power.
Cron moved on, heading to the Rays, Twins and later the Tigers as Black came to Denver to manage the Rockies. Black kept an eye on Cron though, and watched as his numbers steadily increased with more playing time. So when Cron became a free agent at the end of last season, Black went to the Rockies’ baseball operations department and told them to look at Cron. Shortly after, Cron was at spring training on a minor league deal.
Now, Cron’s power is propelling the Rockies forward. He had two home runs Sunday, including his third grand slam of the season, the first Rockies’ player in franchise history to do so. He also had a career-high seven RBIs as the Rockies cruised to a 13-8 win over the Marlins as they swept the series.
"I was fortunate enough that the Rockies gave me an opportunity to go out there and get a second chance to play every day," Cron said. "I want to drive in runs and I want to drive the ball."
It wasn't just Cron who has been hitting it long lately. The Rockies hit 16 home runs over this six-game homestand, including six Sunday. Connor Joe (2), replacing Raimel Tapia who departed after just one frame, Dom Nuñez and Sam Hilliard homered. Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon also got in on the action earlier in the week.
Cron will enter free agency at the end of the season, and the Rockies and Cron have hinted that they intend to try for a new deal. The Rockies need a player like Cron, who brings power and experience.
"I love it here, it's a great group of guys," Cron said. "I like playing in Denver."
He’s improved at first base this year, and they like his strong arm. The biggest thing they want to see from him defensively is his focus — Black said his concentration can slip sometimes and that they need him to be locked in for every pitch.
But it’s also a good sign for the future that players like Joe and Hilliard are putting together strong at-bats. Hilliard will maintain his spot in the outfield as long as his hitting stays the course. Joe is in search of his permanent spot, but has shown he can hold his own in left field and first base. He was on the field first thing Sunday morning, taking grounders at second as well.
"As the season progressed, you see the guys who haven't had a lot of experience taking a big step forward," Cron said. "I think this last series is the best we've played all season."
Kyle Freeland started on the mound, and seemed slightly off from the beginning, even forgetting to bring his rosin bag out with him. He looked strong through four innings, before giving up four runs in the fifth. Freeland said his fastball and curveball were the only two pitches working for him.