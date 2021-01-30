The Rockies’ quest to find high-end, consistent starting pitching has been ongoing since the team’s first season in 1993.

Over the course of 28 seasons, Colorado has had just three pitchers finish in the top five in NL Cy Young voting.

Heading into the 2021 season, there are a lot of unknowns — whether or not the season will start on time, whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games, and how will the Rockies replace Nolan Arenado.

But one thing the team believes it can count on during another season that figures to be anything but typical, is the starting rotation, particularly the trio of Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela at the top of it.

Those three are all coming off solid performances in the shortened 2020 season as they made up three of the top four in wins against replacement on the Rockies last year.

“Those three guys had phenomenal years,” Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster told The Gazette. “Those three guys at the top of the rotation were three of the top five pitchers in all of baseball in terms of ground-ball percentage. That tells you a lot right there. The ability to give your team a chance to win is all you can do as a pitcher. You don’t have anything to do with the offense, you don’t have anything to do with the defense, you don’t have anything to do with the umpire’s strike zone. The things that you can control as a pitcher are executing pitches and trying to steer the results to be what you want them to be.”

Foster is entering his seventh season as the pitching coach in Colorado, the longest-tenured in the National League, and he’s continuously stressed the idea of having pitchers keep the ball on the ground as a way to best control the results.

"You certainly play a role in what the results are going to be, but you don’t ultimately pick up the baseball and throw it across the diamond,” Foster said. "If you keep the ball down, locate and execute pitches, generally you’ll get the results you desire.”

That message has gotten through to someone like Freeland, who said he relies on generating weak contact to quickly work through the opposing lineup.

“For me, that’s my game no matter where I go,” Freeland told The Gazette. “I’m trying to get weak contact and throw as few pitches as possible .”

Foster also wants his players to develop the mindset of not focusing too much on their surface-level statistics. Given the nature of how difficult it is to pitch in high altitude, he instead wants his pitchers to simply focus on giving the team a chance to win every time they take the mound.

“The ball moves differently in Denver. If you compare our guys to other pitches, it’s not fair. But what is fair is, how often do they give their team a chance to win? That’s fair and that’s what our guys have been able to do. It’s comforting to know that they have the right attitude.”

The results have been there in the past for Freeland, who is one of those three Rockies pitchers with a top-five Cy Young finish, and Marquez, who pitched well enough to earn a five-year, $43 million extension in April 2019. But Senzatela was arguably the team’s best pitcher over the course of his 12 starts in 2020, finishing with a 3.44 ERA in 73⅓ innings of work.

According to Foster, it’s clear what allowed Senzatela to take that big leap forward in his fourth season.

“A buy-in of focus on his delivery and sticking with it, specifically shortening and making his movements a lot smaller, which helps him have a more consistent release point,” Foster said. “It changed the trajectory of his career and gave us another formidable starter.”

The Rockies may have thought finding another top-end arm was necessary after Freeland's 2019 season that he described as “horrendous.” But last year, he regained the form from his breakout 2018 season and feels just as confident as he did when he left the mound after throwing 6⅔ scoreless innings during the NL wild-card game against the Cubs.

“I think what was a big factor for me in 2020 ... was coming back and showing myself and my teammates that I’m still that guy you can lean on every fifth day to go out there, compete and help get a win. Being able to get that confidence back and have that swagger on the mound, knowing that I’m going to beat the guy in the box, it was really nice to get that feeling back.”

Foster said the key for Freeland was development of his secondary pitches, which allowed him to be less predictable.

“A lot of the hitting coaches started getting the science on Kyle and figuring out how he was able to get people out,” Fosters said. “He had to make some adjustments and that’s what he did with secondary stuff.”

Aside from that trio of Freeland, Marquez and Senzatela, the Rockies are counting on Jon Gray, a No. 3 overall pick in 2013, to return to the pitcher who showed plenty of promise scattered throughout 2017-2019. There was a thought he might be a non-tender candidate during the offseason, but he’s back and has the chance to help Colorado form one of the better rotations in the NL, something that will be important given the amount of offensive talent that exists within the Rockies’ division.

“The big step that (Senzatela) took last year with the season he had was incredible,” Freeland said. “If you can get myself and Marquez right up there with him being consistent (and) getting Jon Gray back to being himself, we can do some serious damage. That’s four out of five guys that can help carry this team to where we want to be. Then hopefully we can get a younger guy to step up into that fifth (spot) and buy into what we want to do as a starting corps.”

If the Rockies are looking for a young pitcher to emerge, perhaps it’s 2018 first-round pick and Colorado’s top pitching prospect, left-hander Ryan Rolison. Rolison has yet to pitch above the A-Advanced level, but he’s a former college pitcher and, at 23, could make his way into the big leagues this season.

“Ryan made some great strides during the COVID year and really improved his spin, his command,” Foster said. “This is a guy we have high hopes for.”