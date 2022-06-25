MINNEAPOLIS — If there's one thing the Rockies consistently excel at, it's leaving runners in scoring position.
Get a singe? Take a walk? It's a good chance these days that first base, maybe even second, is as far as the runner will travel. The Rockies have gone 3-for-32 in their last four games with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-7 on Saturday. And on Saturday, they didn't have a strong pitching performance to bail them out and cover up the lack of offense as they did on Friday.
The Twins easily won 6-0 as the Rockies fell to 31-41 this season, digging themselves deeper into last place in the National League West. They'll play the series finale on Sunday, with rookie Ryan Feltner on the mound.
The Rockies managed just one hit against Twins' starter Chris Archer on Saturday — a single from former Twin C.J. Cron in the second inning. The rest of the Twins bullpen — Jharel Cotton, Griffin Jax and Tyler Thornburg — held the Rockies hitless for the last four innings. The Rockies got five walks, including two apiece in the sixth and eighth innings. But Colorado could not get any runs out of them. It was the 26th time in franchise history the Rockies were held to one hit, and the first since May 15, 2018 against the Padres in San Diego.
On the mound, Antonio Senzatela struggled from the get-go, giving up a double and a triple as the Twins quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The Twins piled on in the second and fourth, holding down a 4-0 lead when they Senzatela left the game after five innings of work. He struck out six to tie his season-high. Reliever Carlos Estévez gave up two more runs in the seventh.