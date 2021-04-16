The Rockies got an unexpected snow day.
The Rockies-Mets game, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday, has been postponed because of inclement weather. They will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:10 p.m; each game will be seven innings. The second game will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game ends.
About 4 to 7 inches of snow fell across the Denver region Thursday night into Friday, with more expected later in the day. The temperature was expected to be about 35 degrees at first pitch on Friday. The forecast for Saturday will be slightly warmer, but dry.
Only tickets for the original Saturday game will be valid for the doubleheader. Fans will not be required to leave the stadium in between games. Tickets purchased from the Rockies for Friday's game will be refunded or credited to accounts.
The Rockies returned early Friday from their first road trip of the season, where the dropped all six games.
This was the seventh postponement of the season for the Mets, who also had their game on Thursday rained out.