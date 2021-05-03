The Rockies will have to wait a day to start their series against the San Francisco Giants.

Monday's game between the two clubs was postponed because of weather. There had been steady rain all day, and more was expected Monday night.

The first game of the doubleheader will be at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, with the second scheduled to start no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

An unexpected day off could be the break the Rockies needed. Trevor Story was hit by a pitch Sunday, although the X-rays were negative. He was sore after, but was in the batting cage Monday.

Germán Márquez was the Rockies starter Monday, and he is scheduled to take one of the games Tuesday. The other starter has not been determined, as Antonio Senzatela was placed on the injured list with a right groin strain. The Rockies will bring someone up from the alternative training site. Their options are Antonio Santos, Ryan Castellani, Ryan Rolison or Jose Mujica.

Tickets for Monday's game will be refunded. Only one ticket is needed for the doubleheader Tuesday.

Injury updates

Kyle Freeland (shoulder strain) will pitch two innings of a stimulated game before the doubleheader Tuesday. The team will decide after the stimulated game if he is ready to do a rehab start, or if he needs more time.

Yency Almonte (right hand contusion) will also pitch in the stimulated game. Brendan Rodgers (hamstring strain) will stand in as one of the hitters.

Carlos Estévez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right middle finger strain (retroactive to April 30). Outfielder Sam Hilliard was recalled.