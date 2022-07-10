PHOENIX • All CJ Cron wanted was a chance to play.
The Rockies didn't guarantee anything, signing him in 2021 to just a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training. But he earned his spot as the starting baseman, playing in all but 19 of their games.
This year, with a two-year contract securing his place, he only got better. He hit 20 home runs in the first half of the season, playing in every game until Saturday, when he had to sit out after being hit in the hand the night before. And now, for the first time in his career, Cron is an All-Star. He's the Rockies' lone selection to the midsummer classic, which will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
"It's a pretty cool feeling, not going to lie," Cron said. "Being in the league for nine years and finally getting my first one. It's really cool, I'm super excited and humbled."
Cron began his career in Anaheim, sharing a clubhouse with Albert Pujols and Mike Trout. He didn't get much playing time, with future hall of famer Pujols holding down ownership of first base. But Cron spent every day with one of the greatest in the game, taking grounders and picking up whatever cues he could from him.
"I just learned so much from him," Cron said. "I don't know if I would be here without that whole situation. It all worked out perfectly."
The Angels traded Cron to Tampa Bay in 2018. But, despite hitting 30 home runs for the Rays, he was designated for assignment after the season. The Twins picked him up, and he spent the 2019 season in Minnesota and 2020 in Detroit.
Then the Rockies came into the picture. Manager Bud Black worked with Cron in Anaheim in 2016. The team was talking to other first basemen, but Black pushed hard for Cron. He knew the potential Cron had, and saw this being a perfect fit for both sides.
He was right. Cron leads the team in nearly every offensive category, and ranks among the National League leaders in several, including RBIs (66), slugging percentage (.551), hits (96) and home runs (20).
On Sunday, Black called a team meeting prior to the Rockies' game against the Diamondbacks. There, in the visitors clubhouse, he delivered the news.
Finally, after nine years of grinding through the league, Cron is an All-Star.
"I'm fired up for him. He's so deserving," Black said. "He has not only talent and performance, but a leadership quality that maybe wasn't in there early in his career."