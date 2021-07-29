SAN DIEGO — There’s less than a day to the trade deadline, and the Rockies have made only minuscule moves. Their National League competitors have done the opposite.
The Dodgers reportedly acquired three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and all-star shortstop Trea Turner. The Padres reportedly made a deal for pitcher Daniel Hudson and nabbing Adam Frazier earlier in the week. And the Nationals, who sold Scherzer, Turner, Hudson and others today, have revamped their farm system with some of baseball’s top prospects as they refocus on the future.
The trade deadline is 2 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, and sources said that if the Rockies do make a trade, it won’t happen until right before that mark. So it's not to say that the Rockies won’t be making headlines, but so far they’ve had two inconsequential moves so far — sending away Mychal Givens to the Reds for two pitching prospects and re-acquiring Ashton Goudeau.
The Rockies — 20 games out of first place heading into Thursday with only 11 road wins — fell 3-0 to the Padres, who now have even more depth than before.
Shortstop Trevor Story is the biggest name still available, but it’s been a pitchers market so far. Starter Jon Gray and reliever Daniel Bard are the top Rockies’ pitchers that could be sold. On Thursday, Bard sprinted off the field at Petco Park during warmups — an unexpected exit that is usually one of the tell-tale signs of a trade. But Bard came strutting out shortly, informing the concerned onlookers, without being asked, that he just had to use the restroom.
If this was Story’s last game for the Rockies, his defensive performance is one that he’d like to block out of his memory. He missed two plays in a row he can make with his eyes closed — overthrowing to first and mistiming a diving catch. He stayed on the ground after the latter, eyes laser focused on the ball he missed. He did sneak out a double in the ninth though, which could end up being his last hit for the Rockies.
The glaring weakness for the Rockies is their offense, especially away from Coors. Finding players who can consistently get on base and help them string together hits should be a priority for them if they end up making a trade. Thursday was the Rockies' 13th time being shut out this season, tying the 1993 team for the franchise record.
"It was in a lot of ways a microcosm of the season," manager Bud Black said. "Some guys are going through some growing pains of being young players. We are hoping these next two months some of our lesser service time players can see some improvement."
They’ve consistently gotten solid pitching from their starters this season, and Kyle Freeland continued that trend on Thursday. He pitched six innings, giving up just one run. He has a 1.98 ERA over his last seven starts, his second-lowest over a seven-start span in his career.
"I think he’s thrown the ball very well," Black said. "He’s pitched his butt off."