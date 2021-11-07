The Rockies have extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trevor Story, but not to starting pitcher Jon Gray.

The qualifying offer is a one-year, $18.4 million deal. If a player turns it down, as Story is expected to do, the team will receive an extra draft pick.

Story and Gray, both now free agents, will hit the market and are able to sign with another team.

For Story, all signs point toward him sporting a new uniform next year, so giving him a qualifying offer was almost a given. This has been the Rockies plan since he wasn't traded at the July deadline. They are a draft and develop team, and the Rockies said that they felt an extra draft pick would be more valuable than what they were being offered in trades.

Gray, though, has been vocal about wanting to stay with the Rockies. The team took him off the market days before the trade deadline, citing their desire to keep Gray. The two sides weren't able to get a deal down before free agency began — their initial offer was low — and they now risk him walking away for nothing in return.

It's still possible, of course, that they will be able to come to an agreement that keeps Gray in Colorado long-term.