Manager Bud Black has signed a one-year extension, keeping him with the Rockies through the 2023 season, a team source said.
Black, who was hired prior to the 2017 season, was entering the last season of his three-year contract. The Rockies are 349-359 in his five seasons leading the team.
Black pitched 15 seasons in the major leagues, spending the most time with the Royals. His coaching career started with the Angels in 2000, and he took over as manager of the Padres in 2007. He spent nine seasons in San Diego before he was fired mid-season in 2015.
He found success with the Rockies right away, leading them to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, the first time the team made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. They fell off after that, finishing fourth in the National League West in the past three seasons.
But last year, faced with an inexperienced lineup, Black led the Rockies to a 74-87 record, higher than projected. Greg Feasel, the president and chief operating officer, said at the end of the season that he thought it was Black's best year yet.
"Buddy and his staff did a tremendous job helping kids grow," general manager Bill Schmidt said at the end of the 2021 season. "I think that's what we saw as the season went on."
Black surpassed 300 wins as a Rockies manager in June, his team celebrating him by awarding him the MVP chain and pushing him around in the laundry cart. He has 998 total wins as a manager, just two wins shy of that elusive 1000 win mark.
