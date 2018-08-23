Former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday was hitting .347 with three homers in 14 games for Triple-A Albuquerque entering Tuesday.
"I want him to come up. I want him here," Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado told the Associated Press this week. "He was one of my favorite players growing up. ... I know he can definitely be a help."
It looks like Arenado is getting his wish.
The Denver Post is reporting that Holliday will be added to the Rockies roster on Thursday.
Holliday played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Rockies. He hit .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helped lead Colorado to its only World Series appearance in 2007. Holliday later played with the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.