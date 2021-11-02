The Rockies are expanding their research and development team, with plans to have six new faces in place before next season.
Scott Van Lenten was brought in as the director of research and development in August and has hired two people to his team: Isaac Gerhart-Hines as a full stack web developer and Ryan Kelley as a data architect. Brittany Haby, who was a fellow for three seasons, was promoted to manager of baseball research. Haby will be the only returning employee in the department from last season.
The Rockies are in the process of hiring three more people, according to a source, giving them a total of seven. All of this is in an effort to ramp up and modernize their department, which had fallen behind other major league teams. They had six people last season, while some of their opponents had over twice that number.
Van Lenten and Gerhart-Hines both previously worked for the Nationals, including in 2019 when they won the World Series.
Kelley was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent six seasons as a baseball systems developer. The rest of the research and development department is expected to be finalized soon.