The baseball gods outdid themselves with this subtle touch.
The Rockies fell in Sunday’s season finale at Arizona by the final score of 11-3. That’s right, 11-3 — the number that more than any other defined this 2020 campaign.
Remember, Colorado was 11-3 out of the gate, a huge advantage in this shortened, 60-game season. That advantage didn’t hold, as the team followed that start with a 15-31 whimper.
“We couldn’t get on a roll and kind of sustain that this year,” shortstop Trevor Story said.
The Rockies (26-34) went 2-12 after that start and over the final 30 games never won more than two in a row — taking back-to-back games just once.
“We’ve got to identify what went wrong,” said manager Bud Black, pointing first to issues in the bullpen.
As if things weren’t sour enough, this final game saw starter Kyle Freeland — so strong in a bounce-back season — get roughed up for six runs in 2 1/3 innings. The outing raised his ERA from 3.69 to 4.33.
“This one kind of stung a little bit, you always want to finish your season on a high note,” Freeland said. “These starts happen. In a 162-game season, this would be one hiccup in the middle of it.”
Madison Bumgarner tossed five scoreless innings to earn the victory for Arizona (25-35). The Diamondbacks led 11-0 at one point.
The Rockies finished fourth in the five-team National League West for the second straight year.
Black said he still believes the team has a strong core to its lineup, where Story, Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon are the established staples. The manager also liked what developed in the starting rotation.
But the formula didn’t work.
“Good seasons are the results of numerous guys having good years,” he said. “That didn’t happen.”