DENVER — There were just as many objects slammed on the ground as runs scored on Wednesday for the Rockies.
It was a symbol of how this season has been going for the Rockies, as emotions mount for a team that has now lost five consecutive games.
"I think anytime you lost a tough game, it hurts," manager Bud Black said. "Our guys have shown a pretty good resiliency this season for sure."
For the second day in a row, the Padres got the best of the lineup. The Rockies had chances, and Jon Gray pitched another solid start, but it wasn’t enough once again. The Padres won 5-3 in the first game of the doubleheader. The second game will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Austin Gomber will get the start for the Rockies.
The Rockies once again faced a depleted Padres team forced to play without Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar, Jorge Mateo, Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer, who were placed on the injured list with either positive COVID-19 tests or contract tracing. Yet, even with five of their position players out, they still got the best of the Rockies.
Raimel Tapia slammed his bat in the third inning after he popped out to third baseman Manny Machado. He hit his bat so hard on the ground that it split in multiple pieces. In the fifth, with Tapia on second and Alan Trejo on third with two outs and the game tied 1-1, Garrett Hampson struck out. He took his anger out on his bat as he walked back to the dugout.
In the sixth, they closed the gap slightly. Ryan McMahon hit a RBI double as Trevor Story sped home. Elias Diaz, pinch hitting for Dom Núñez, hit a sacrifice fly as McMahon scored. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Raimel Tapia grounded out. He slammed his helmet on the ground, as the Rockies best hitter was unable to deliver.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Diaz popped out to Padres second baseman Austin Nola to end the game. The Rockies left 10 on base.
"We had good bats all across the lineup," Black said. "We put some at-bats together. It came down to they got the big hit and we couldn't capitalize on our big hit chance."
Gray pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run and three hits. Robert Stephenson inherited the bases loaded, then, on his third pitch, gave up a grand slam to Victor Caratini. Gray was undefeated at Coors until Wednesday, and still has not given up more than two earned runs at home this season.
Gray said he thinks he could have stayed in to get the last out of the sixth, but that he understands why he was pulled.
"The last two innings I had just didn’t feel that great," Gray said. "I don’t know if it was a loss of tempo or what. Maybe the coaches saw that and made the decision."