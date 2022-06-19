DENVER — There are times when the concept of the Blake Street Bombers seem like an urban legend.
Two decades ago, the crew took Denver by storm. But this current crop, also built to be reliant on power, hasn't been able to continue the legacy.
The tides, though, seem to be turning. The Rockies hit eight home runs this weekend, including two on Sunday, to beat the Padres 8-3 to sweep the series. They've won 10 straight at home against the Padres dating back to June 14, 2021.
The even better news for the Rockies: the home runs came from five different players, as multiple players came out of droughts. On Friday, it was Randal Grichuk who hit his first home run in over a month and CJ Cron in two weeks, a long layoff for the Rockies' most powerful player. Saturday it was Ryan McMahon smashing his first in a month as well, with Charlie Blackmon and Cron also taking turns.
And on Sunday, Elias Díaz finally got to take his trip around the bases. Entering Sunday's game, he was batting .159 in 26 games since May 4, a slump that saw his playing time decrease, especially with the productivity of rookie catcher Brian Serven. But Díaz, after three games off, showed signs of getting back on track. He had a RBI single in the second, then hit the ball 417 feet in the sixth, his first home run since April 29.
Grichuk, traded from Toronto in March because of his surge potential, also hit a home run on Sunday, his seventh of the season. Half of the Rockies' wins have come on days when they hit two or more home runs.
The Rockies' pitching staff, not to be overshadowed by the burst of power, put together another nice day. Antonio Senzatela went six innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out three. His one slip up came in the second, when he gave up a solo home run to Luke Voit.
Roster moves
Garrett Hampson was activated from the COVID-IL and Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A. Tyler Kinley, who is likely out for the season with a wrist sprain and flexor tear, was moved to the 60-day injured list.
The Rockies also decided to move Austin Gomber to the bullpen. He's been 'fuzzy' in his last three starts, manager Bud Black said, and they wanted to pull him back for now. Ryan Feltner will start in Gomber's place on Tuesday in Miami.