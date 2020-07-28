Antonio Senzatela took the scenic route but ultimately arrived at a similar destination as the three starters who took turns before him for Colorado.
Senzatela alternated between trouble-filled and quick innings, ultimately completing five frames and placing the Rockies on a trajectory for an 8-3 win at Oakland on Tuesday night.
Two runs (one earned) were charged to the 25-year-old Venezuelan right-hander as he picked up a high-stress victory. He gave up six hits, walked three and struck out three.
Senzatela also established a peculiar pattern. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in a scoreless first, then followed it with a nine-pitch second. He then gave up one run in a bases-loaded jam in the third, following that with a six-pitch fourth. He then allowed three more baserunners in the fifth, escaping with only an unearned run crossing the plate.
All three times, Senzatela ended the stressful innings by retiring Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis — on a pop-up in the first, a strikeout in the third and a double play in the fifth.
"He's a good hitter," Senzatela said of Davis, who owns three seasons of 40-plus home runs. "I just put in my mind that I needed to make nice pitches there because I know if I hang something he can capitalize on it really well. But I did that, I made big pitches to win the battle with him."
Colorado has received strong outings from all four starters in opening the season 3-1. German Marquez, Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland and Senzatela combined throw 21 1/3 innings with a 2.11 ERA through their first turn.
The bullpen also continued its stellar start, as Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard worked 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh when the game was still close. Bard stayed on for the eighth, giving up one run but dodging more difficulties thanks in part to another strikeout of Davis.
Colorado's bullpen has given up just two runs in 13 2/3 innings.
The Rockies' offense, which staked Senzatela to a 5-2 lead through five innings, tacked on three more in the top of the eighth.
Left fielder Sam Hilliard was the early hero, doubling and launching a two-run home run in his first two at-bats after starting the season 0 for 6 with five strikeouts.
Nolan Arenado and Raimel Tapia added sacrifice flies, Daniel Murphy had an RBI single, Tony Wolters had an RBI double and David Dahl drove in two with a double.
Colorado's No. 6 through 9 hitters went a combined 7 for 17 with four extra-base hits and four RBIs. All four were left-handed batters as Oakland started right-hander Daniel Mengden. Rockies manager Bud Black continues to tinker with the lineup and utilize a large roster and the universal designated hitter to manipulate matchups to his advantage.
"I just know from the pitching side, when a right-hander sees our group, they're concerned," Black said. "I can tell you, they're concerned."
A victory in Oakland is particularly meaningful in this short season. The A’s opened the season with three wins in four games and are one of baseball’s toughest teams at home. They went 52-29 at Oakland Coliseum last year, 50-31 the year before and, even while posting a losing record in 2017, went 46-35 at home. Colorado will finish a two-game series in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon and won’t visit the A’s again during the 60-game season.
The Rockies also have a long history of home success and are 3-1 thus far this season without yet playing at Coors Field.