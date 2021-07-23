Dodgers Stadium was in shock by the end of the night on Friday.
Through the first five innings, it seemed as though the Dodgers would cruise to another easy win over the Rockies, just like they have 20 of their last 23 matchups in Los Angelos. But the Rockies never backed down, coming back from a 4-1 deficit, then blasting their divisional opponent in the 10th inning to win 9-6.
The Rockies have now won 10 road games, including three straight, perhaps signaling a turnaround in their road struggles. The challenges continue though, as they have nine more road games, including two more in Los Angeles, to muddle through before they return to the homey confines of Coors Field.
"We know we haven’t had a ton of success" Redmond said. "That can change. Hopefully as we win some of these games we’ll be able to keep this streak going."
Some more good news is on the horizon too, as their players on the COVID list are making their way back. Starter Antonio Senzatela and reliever Jhoulys Chacín reported to Arizona to begin ramping up again. Outfielder Yonathan Daza and reliever Yency Almonte, the other two players impacted by the outbreak, are expected to be closely behind them. First base coach Ron Gideon returned to duty on Friday night, but manager Bud Black is still in protocols, leaving skipper duties to bench coach Mike Redmond for the sixth straight game.
Black is still involved in the day to day, even while in quarantine. He and Redmond communicate often, and talk on the phone in the morning and after the game.
They’ll have plenty to talk about on Friday night, starting with starter Chi Chi González. He struggled in the first inning, a common trend this season. He owns a 9.6 ERA in the first frame of work this year, and needed 31 pitches to get through on Friday night. He has remained a starter for far longer than anticipated, as the Rockies rotation has been hit with injuries and now has Senzatela out.
He gave up three doubles in the first, requiring a mound visit from pitching coach Steve Foster before he reached 20 pitches. González got out of the inning, but only after giving up three runs. He was solid after, only giving up one more run in the third.
But the resiliency of the Rockies offense got the team right back into the game. They made up for the early deficit, and Sam Hilliard, called up from Triple-A to replace Daza, smashed a homer in the ninth to give the Rockies the lead.
Daniel Bard, though, kept things interesting. Taking on the bottom of the ninth with the Rockies up one, Bard allowed the bases to get loaded, then walked in the tying run on a wild pitch. Bard, no stranger to high-stress situations, found some zen and finished the inning with three strikeouts to send the game to extras. He took things one pitch at a time, relying on his slider to get through the inning.
"At that point, I had blown the save but hadn’t blown the win," Bard said. "At that point I’m going to keep battling and keep going to help win the game."
Luckily for the Rockies, extras are kind of their thing. Trevor Story drove in Garrett Hampson to give the Rockies back the lead, then Charlie Blackmon hit one deep to extend it to 9-6. Blackmon said he was hoping to just get a hit to the right side to move the runner, but instead was able to come up with another extra innings homer.
Lucas Gilbreath, the rookie lefty reliever, pitched a clean bottom of the 10th to secure the win, his first major league save.
"I think we are turning some corners," Bard said. "That’s a really good team. We got to them, I think that’s something we should carry over."