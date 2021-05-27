The Rockies came to New York on a mission to get their road offense back on track.

It was a failed attempt.

They won one of four games against the Mets, scoring just six total runs. They are now 3-20 on the road, and have been outscored 117-59. Their road record is tied for the worst start in franchise history, and is the worst by any MLB team since the Reds in 2016.

To add to the misery, shortstop Trevor Story left the second game of the doubleheader in the fourth inning with right arm tightness. It tightened up when he was making a throw to first base, and they took him out as a precaution. He is day-to-day, but throwing is a concern.

The Rockies aren’t naïve. They know that their performance away from Coors needs improvement. Heading into this road trip, they devised a plan that included additional hitters meeting and taking early batting practice on Monday, the first day of the road trip. They went out at 2 p.m., before the home team, which is highly unusual, and three hours before the visiting team normally does.

The Rockies have had a hard time adjusting to spin rates on the road, so they set up the pitching machine to emulate how breaking balls spin more away from Coors Field. It seemed to work — at least temporarily. They took the first game on Monday, but still only managed three runs. They lost the next three.

"Hopefully they’ll be a breakthrough," manager Bud Black said. "Just keep fighting, keep battling. Keep getting after it. Keep teaching. We are working. This is what you have to do."

The Rockies faced a Mets team playing with less than three of their regular players and 17 on the injured list. The Rockies dropped both games of the doubleheader on Thursday, losing the first game 1-0 and the second 4-2.

It’s been the same story every day — a solid outing from the starting pitching followed by no run support. Germán Márquez pitched the first game, striking out six and allowing just one run. The Rockies had just three hits, from Ryan McMahon, Trevor Story and Márquez.

Antonio Senzatela took the second game, allowing two runs on four hits. They managed five hits this time, but were 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

"You have to tip your hat to the opposing pitcher, I think they threw the ball well," Black said. "But, we got some guys in position we just couldn’t get the big knock."

CJ Cron scored the only run of the day off a RBI single from Connor Joe. Jordan Sheffield, who had allowed just three runs in 16 appearances, gave up two bases loaded walks.

"What I saw was Jordan overthrowing the ball," Black said. "He didn’t have a great feel for his slider. I don’t think the moment caught up to him, even though it is New York and they had some traffic."

The Rockies have more chances to improve on the road this weekend, as they head to Pittsburg for a three-game series.

"I think it’s just part of the game," Senzatela said. "Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. I think everyone is doing the best we can."