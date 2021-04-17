DENVER - Even an extra day off couldn’t help the Rockies get a win.

A snowstorm Friday gave the Rockies an unexpected day off after they came back empty from their first road trip, where they dropped three each to the Giants and Dodgers. The extra day off gave them a chance to rest and reset, but the Rockies still couldn’t get a win. They fell to the Mets 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader, their seventh straight loss.

The Rockies faced off against another ace Saturday in the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, who came out throwing 97 mph and was up above 100 by the second inning.

They knew what they were up against, facing one of the best pitchers in the game. And the Rockies managed to not come up totally empty as deGrom chased history.

The Rockies got their first hit off deGrom in the second inning, a double from Charlie Blackmon. DeGrom then walked the next batter before starting a three-inning tear.

DeGrom struck out nine in a row, victimizing every batter in the Rockies order at least once. He’s the ninth pitcher in MLB history to throw nine consecutive strikeouts, finishing one shy of the record set by former Met Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970. During the streak, deGrom hit 100 mph or higher four times.

The Rockies were able to get some momentum in the fifth, scoring three runs, including a solo home run by Raimel Tapia. But the Mets came out firing in the sixth and seventh, scoring three runs to take the game.

Daniel Bard, who is usually completely locked in, pitched the seventh and looked shaky. He allowed four hits and two runs. Chi Chi González pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one run. Germán Márquez will take the mound for the second game of the doubleheader.